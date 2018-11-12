  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Pillsbury's Hot Cocoa Rolls Are Back, Baby!

By
Editor
We want hot chocolate-flavored everything!
hot cocoa rolls
Pillsbury

Pillsbury’s fan-favorite hot cocoa rolls that have chocolate and marshmallow instead of cinnamon, are back in stores for a limited time only. 

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, because baked goods are absolutely everywhere–including Pillsbury’s hot cocoa rolls. The chocolate-y gooey swirled treat that evokes the flavors of our favorite winter beverage–a steaming mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows– is back and in stores for a limited time only.

25 Holiday Foods and Drinks Dentists Won’t Touch

Forget pumpkin spice and gingerbread, it’s all about chocolate. Pillsbury’s hot cocoa rolls are a twist on the brand’s bakery-style cinnamon rolls, but instead of cinnamon they’re full of hot cocoa filling and topped with marshmallow icing. Imagine your ideal winter-self, doubling fisting hot cocoa treats on a cold day. A hot cocoa roll in one hand, a mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows in the other. This is truly your best life.

Related
The Ultimate Family Holiday Survival Guide Gallery15 American Holiday Traditions We Don’t Realize Are Weird Gallery15 Things Midwesterners Eat on Christmas Recipes

If you want to make your ideal winter-self happen, Pillsbury’s hot cocoa rolls are now available at Walmart, Target, and Kroger, but only for a limited time, with a suggested retail price of $3.89. While they might seem like a Christmas treat, there’s no reason they can’t be a part of Thanksgiving dessert. You’re going to need a break from all those pies.

Click for slideshow
Why Dieting Before the Holidays Is Actually a Really Bad Idea Gallery
Tags
news
pillsbury
hot chocolate
Cinnamon rolls
dessert