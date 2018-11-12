It’s the most wonderful time of the year, because baked goods are absolutely everywhere–including Pillsbury’s hot cocoa rolls. The chocolate-y gooey swirled treat that evokes the flavors of our favorite winter beverage–a steaming mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows– is back and in stores for a limited time only.

25 Holiday Foods and Drinks Dentists Won’t Touch

Forget pumpkin spice and gingerbread, it’s all about chocolate. Pillsbury’s hot cocoa rolls are a twist on the brand’s bakery-style cinnamon rolls, but instead of cinnamon they’re full of hot cocoa filling and topped with marshmallow icing. Imagine your ideal winter-self, doubling fisting hot cocoa treats on a cold day. A hot cocoa roll in one hand, a mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows in the other. This is truly your best life.

If you want to make your ideal winter-self happen, Pillsbury’s hot cocoa rolls are now available at Walmart, Target, and Kroger, but only for a limited time, with a suggested retail price of $3.89. While they might seem like a Christmas treat, there’s no reason they can’t be a part of Thanksgiving dessert. You’re going to need a break from all those pies.