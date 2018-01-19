Picky Customer Returns Sandwich Because It Wasn't Cut in Equal Portions

A customer at the Corowa RSL Club in Australia returned her sandwich to the kitchen after complaining that it was not cut into equal portions. The club’s CEO Peter Norris measured each half of the sandwich to check, and it turned out one half of the sandwich measured six centimeters while the other measured five centimeters.

Norris described the picky patron as "a bingo lady, in her eighties.” He told ABC News Australia that the complaint was passed along to him by the club’s duty manager. "We laughed at it, but you know, the customer was right," he said.

The club’s Facebook account posted evidence of what Norris said they are calling “roll-gate” to Facebook. “Close but not close enough,” the post reads. “The girls were 5mm off a direct centre cut yesterday. This was brought back as a legitimate complaint + the roll was replaced. For those who have worked in hospitality you will understand the randomness — if you can't have a laugh life will be pretty dull!”

The sandwich was replaced with a fresh one that the customer was able to cut in half herself, exactly how she wanted.