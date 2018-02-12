People Are Boycotting ‘Peter Rabbit’ Because of Its Food Allergy Scene

People are boycotting a children’s movie because they claim it makes light of bullying and food allergies. Peter Rabbit — a new release featuring big names including James Corden, Sia, and Margot Robbie — sparked backlash over a scene where character Mr. McGregor is pelted with blackberries even though his friends know he’s allergic to them. The bunny is then forced to use an EpiPen to inhibit the severe reaction.
“I will be posting more about this tomorrow. I’m enraged. I thought the new Peter Rabbit movie looked stupid from the previews. Had no idea they were going to mock #foodallergies. We have to move, folks. We have to make our voices heard on this,” @allergyarsenal wrote on Twitter.
“**Warning** For those who have children that live with food allergies (like mine), do NOT go see the new Peter Rabbit movie. Finding ‘humor’ in bullying by Peter & friends to an allergy friend (who then needs an Epi) is sickening. Shame on @SonyPictures #BoycottPeterRabbit,” @thomascmurray said.
Some have even coined the phrase “Peter Rabbit Gate.”
Filmmakers and Sony Pictures have since issued an apology over the matter. In a joint press release, they said that “food allergies are a serious issue” and that the movie “should not have made light” of a character being allergic to blackberries “even in a cartoonish, slapstick way,” adding that they “sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize.”
But some don’t believe the apology was necessary.
“Oh good grief. It’s a movie. About imaginary talking rabbits. Really?” @elektra6618 asked.
“I thought this was a story from @TheOnion,” @TCraigL admitted.
“I almost died from food allergy induced anaphylactic shock and I think the people freaking out about this are out of their minds. I’d honestly rather die of anaphylaxis than live in the hypersensitive, watered down feelings-before-fact world they want to create,” @spaycemunkey wrote.
