Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack... and don’t forget the black bean tamales, edamame dumplings and vegan bratwurst. The animal rights organization PETA has released a list of its top 10 vegan-friendly Major League Baseball parks — and the No.1 stadium is a bit of a surprise.

You may not think of barbecue-loving Texas as the most vegan-friendly state, but it’s the Texas Rangers’ home stadium, Globe Life Park in Arlington, that tops PETA’s list. The Rangers’ stadium earns praise for vegan twists on Texas classics, including Frito pie, black-bean tamales and street tacos with Beyond Beef crumbles.

Coming in second is Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, which has a new concession stand, Marty’s V Burger, that’s 100 percent vegan. Offerings include Shroom Steakhouse Burgers, edamame and edamame dumplings, Daruma of Tokyo vegetable rolls and Dole Whip sundaes and floats.

The Minnesota Twins’ Target Field topped last year’s list, and came in third this year. Vegan offerings there include sausages and Sriracha bratwurst from Minneapolis’ The Herbivorous Butcher, which calls itself a vegan butcher shop, as well as vegan cheese pizza and vegan ice cream cookie sandwiches.

The rest of the top 10 includes the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park, the Cleveland Indians’ Progressive Field, New York’s Yankee Stadium, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park, the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field. And speaking of peanuts and Cracker Jack, they’ve both been stealth vegan ballpark staples all along. Step into the batter’s box and educate yourself on the 10 things you didn’t know about Cracker Jack.