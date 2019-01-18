In cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, Perdue Foods has voluntarily recalled 68,244 pounds — an estimated 49,632 bags — of frozen, fully cooked organic gluten-free chicken breast nuggets sold under the Perdue Simply Smart Organics brand because some of the packages could contain pieces of wood.

“After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all packages of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets produced during the same product run,” the company’s vice president for quality assurance Jeff Shaw said in a release.



Although there have been no reported injuries in connection to this recall, consumers are advised to check their freezers for 22-ounce bags of Perdue Simply Smart Organics gluten-free chicken breast nuggets with a "best if used by" date of 10/25/2019, a UPC product bar code of 72745-80656 and an establishment number of P-33944. All items were produced in October 2018 and shipped to retailers nationwide.