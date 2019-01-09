For the first time in the 66-year history of Peeps, the public will be invited to step inside the factory where the sugar-coated marshmallow treats are made — and hopefully no one will turn into a giant blueberry. All you have to do is enter a contest online or via smartphone and then, if you win, you can gaze upon all the pastel-colored chicks, bunnies and other festive shapes your heart desires.

This sweepstakes is strictly donation-based. It’s called “Peeps Helping Peeps” and is run by the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, where the confectioner’s factory is located. The money raised by the promotion will help provide educational opportunities for children including pre-school scholarships, mentoring, summer learning experiences, mental health services, after-school programs and more.

To enter, hopefuls can text “peepsunited” to 40403 or visit the United Way’s website, where they’ll be asked to make a donation of at least $5. Every increment of $5 counts as one entry. The more you donate, the higher chance you have of winning the grand prize package, which includes a trip for four to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (hotel and airfare included), an exclusive tour of the Peeps factory and $250 to spend at the Peeps store — an approximate retail value of $3,850.

If you don’t have $5 to spare, there is an additional third option of entry. According to the official rules and regulations on United Way’s website, the charity is also accepting 3-by-5-inch cards with your name, mailing address, email and phone number. Those can be sent to:

United Way Peeps Sweepstakes Dept. S7794

PO Box 4006

Grand Rapids, MN 55730-4006

This contest is open to legal residents of the U.S. who are 18 and older (although in Alabama and Nebraska, participants must be at least 19-years-old, and in Mississippi they have to be 21). You have until April 8 to enter, and the winner will be notified on or around April 12. Good luck! Even if you don’t win, you can still tour the magical sugar-coated facility with our behind the scenes look at the Peeps factory. You might even learn some things you never knew about the iconic marshmallow treat.