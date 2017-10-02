OpenTable’s ‘Guest Share’ Allows Restaurants To Write Notes About You

OpenTable has announced the national rollout of “Guest Share” — a platform that allows restaurant staff to write virtual notes about its customers. According to the company’s blog, the feature is designed to “elevate hospitality” by allowing restaurant groups to input guest preferences accessible across multiple locations. For example: If your favorite spot has a two-hour wait, you can head to an eatery by the same owner and its staff will already have access to your peanut allergy and favorite vodka.

OpenTable claims “Guest Share” will be used for positive customer notes only, so if you’re rude or are a bad tipper — you’re technically safe (but you should still be on your best and most generous behavior). Food & Wine reports that in addition to dietary and allergy information, restaurants will now also have access to seating and beverage preferences. They’ll even monitor guest occupations and connections to owners and chefs. Management can label regulars and special patrons as “VIP” to let servers know they should pay extra special attention to make these guests feel “appreciated and recognized.”

OpenTable launched in 1998 as an online table reservation service. According to the company's site, OpenTable.com connects more than 21 million diners with over 40,000 different restaurants every month.