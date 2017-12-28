The restaurant industry in Boston is incredibly competitive, as anyone who has seen a new favorite place come and go knows. So when a restaurant is able to move forward while staying relevant, it’s even more impressive.

Ocean Prime, one of the country’s top steakhouses, just recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of its Boston stronghold in the thriving Seaport District. The waterfront neighborhood is a revitalized center of food, shopping, and art, and Ocean Prime has a front-row seat.

There are always reasons to look forward dining at this steakhouse, with its strong wine list and a great representation of seafood, but 2017 had some particular highlights. Under the leadership of general manager Nick Foley, Ocean Prime Boston chefs cooked at the James Beard House in New York City. (Its signature Ahi Tuna Rossini dish was a particular hit during the October dinner.)

In August, OpenTable diners voted Ocean Prime Boston as one of the best steakhouses in America. In June, just in time for the all-too-brief New England summer, the restaurant opened its expanded outdoor patio with its TGIF series every week throughout the season.

Ocean Prime Boston has gained a local following for its live music on Thursday through Saturday evenings. In addition to all of this, the front-of-house team continues to flourish and set their service apart. During a recent visit to congratulate the crew in person, our waitress, Sabrina, was fantastic. Personal and attentive, with great recommendations to suit our appetites.

Over the last two years the restaurant has served: 10,000 slices of the signature carrot cakes have been served – that's an astonishing 96,000 layers – and 1.04 million ounces of filet.

Although steakhouses can get stuck with the stuffy choice of yester-year, Ocean Prime Boston has spent the last two years proving it can roll with the changing currents to become something special for our city.

Can’t get to Boston? We’ve got America’s 50 best steakhouses.

Or recreate one of its signature cocktails at home: