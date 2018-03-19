New Jersey Company Says It Can Make Any Pizza Taste Like NYC's

Imagine, NYC quality pizza and bagels in Phoenix, Tulsa, and even Fort Wayne! This New Jersey company seems to think it’s possible. New York WaterMaker is a filtration system that aims to replicate the molecular makeup of New York City water and bring its unique taste to the masses.

According to WaterMaker’s website, “The New York WaterMaker system is a patent-pending water source replication system that not only functions as a commercial water filter, but also replicates the exact hardness, molecular structure, and chemical composition of a specific location’s water, with a key focus on replicating NYC’s water.”

A post shared by 5Borough Pizza 🍕 (@5boroughpizza) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

The means foods New Yorkers claim are better in the Big Apple could be just as tasty in the Midwest or even in the South! Looks like those classic New York pizza joints could be in for some major competition. “Furthermore,” writes the product website, “it improves the taste and texture of bread, coffee, tea, water, carbonated beverages and other recipes.”

A post shared by Murray's Bagels (@murraysbagels) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

Paul Errigo, the president and CEO of New York WaterMaker, told Pizza Today, “We have not even released the New York WaterMaker to the public, and yet we have already received multiple calls by restaurant chains and franchises interested in hearing more about our system. I am not sure how they are hearing about us, but we are confident that this will be a game changer for the culinary world.”

A post shared by Kate (@sincerelykatek) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT

“We think there is a market for microbreweries and coffee franchises [too],” Errigo also told the New York Post.

Think nowhere could possibly beat New York’s pizza, even with the same water? Check out our 101 best pizzas in America. We think they can really hold their own!