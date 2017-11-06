NYC Marathon Winner Shalene Flanagan Is Also a Cookbook Author

If you haven’t heard about it by now, Shalane Flanagan is the first American woman to win the New York City marathon in 40 years. The 36-year-old was able to complete the race in less than 2 hours and 27 minutes.

But what you may not know is that the record-holder and four-time Olympian is also a cookbook author. Flanagan and chef Elyse Kopecky collaborated on a cookbook written with runners and the fitness-inclined in mind called Run Fast Eat Slow. The athlete told ABC’s Good Morning America that she is passionate about “teaching young women how to eat well and how to take care of themselves.”

Flanagan originally told reporters that the first thing she wanted to do after winning was eat a doughnut, but the foster mother of two told GMA that her first meal was actually a slice of delicious New York pizza.

Flanagan also mentioned that her second cookbook, Run Fast Cook Fast Eat Slow, will be coming out next August, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. We hope Flanagan’s pizza was one of the 50 best slices in New York. After that monumental win, it’s what she deserves.