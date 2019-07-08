Instant ramen isn’t a complicated dish to make, but it just got even easier. The college-kid staple has always offered a tasty, filling and quick meal, but now Nissin Foods is offering three flavors of its iconic Top Ramen pre-packed in microwavable bowls, ready to cook and eat.

Forget the pots of boiling water and the hot stove. The new bowls take just three minutes prep in your microwave, making them an ideal choice for dorms, hotel rooms, RVs and other small spaces with limited appliance access.

The new ramen bowls come in three flavors — chicken, shrimp and a vegetarian soy sauce option. All three include a medley of vegetables, including carrots, corn, red bell peppers and green onions. Each one features the traditional seasoning from the Original Top Ramen dish, with no added MSG and reduced sodium content.

Also, each ramen bowl comes with a corresponding pouch of sauce or oil for enhanced flavoring. The chicken bowl comes with a teriyaki sauce add-in, the shrimp offering comes with garlic sauce, and the vegetarian soy sauce bowl comes with sesame oil.

The bowls are priced at 99 cents each and are available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, ShopRite, Weis, Dollar General, 99 Cents Only and Amazon.