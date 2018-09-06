Bags of Chocolate-Filled Waffle Cone Tips Exist, and We're Elated

The best part about eating ice cream is not the ice cream itself, but the little chocolate chunk in the tip of a waffle or sugar cone, such as the ever-iconic Drumstick. In this day and age, there are plenty of flavors to write home about, but this cone alone will hold a special place in our hearts (and on our palates) forever.

Soon enough, chocolate-tip aficionados won’t have to finish their ice cream to access the last-bite surprise. On September 24, Nick Cavegn is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund a genius idea. Muddy Bites are travel-sized pouches of baby waffle cones filled to the brim with milk chocolate. That’s right, Cavegn wants to make the tastiest part of the cone available by the bag.



Courtesy photo



“After eating hundreds of sundae cones throughout my life, I noticed that a ton people loved the bottom part filled with chocolate,” the 21-year-old South Dakotan said in a release. “It was weird, despite the massive popularity of the tasty treat, when I looked around, there was nothing on the market for it.”



Courtesy photo



Each bag will cost $3.49 and contain approximately 15 bites. You can also buy in bulk and get a box of 10 bags for $24.99. Customers who preorder them online will score a sweet $1 discount as a thank you for the early support.

Pre-Muddy Bites, chocolate was added to the bottom of waffle and sugar cones for a practical reason: to stop your hands from getting sticky. Rolled cones have a teensy hole at the bottom. To keep melted ice cream from leaking, chocolate is placed at the opening to seal it. It just so happens that the flavor and texture combination is a match made in heaven. For more foodie trivia, study up on these 25 things you didn’t know about your favorite fast food chains.