He Loved Miracle Whip and Free Beer: Daughter’s Hilarious Obituary for Late Dad Goes Viral

Terry Wayne Ward sounds like a stand-up guy — he understood the value of a free beer and never went easy on the hot sauce. He had a profound love for Hamburger Helper and left behind 32 jars of Miracle Whip.

That is how we’d like to be remembered: honestly, lovingly, and above all, with laughter. Jean Lahm left the internet in tears from the hilarity and fondness of the heartwarming obituary she wrote for Terry, her late father. Since then, it’s gone viral, stunning her family with the warm reception for his memory.

We wish we could have met Terry Ward for ourselves and gotten to know him. But after reading Jean’s few hundred words, it feels like we already do.

“He enjoyed many, many things,” the obituary for the 71-year-old Indiana man reads. “Among those things were hunting, fishing, golfing, snorkeling, ABBA, hiking Turkey Run, chopping wood, shooting guns, Bed Bath & Beyond, starlight mints, cold beer, free beer, The History Channel, CCR, war movies, discussing who makes the best pizza, The Chicago White Sox, old Buicks, and above all, his family.”



Courtesy of Jean Lahm

“I absolutely love that so many people are getting a good laugh from this,” Jean Lahm told The Daily Meal. “That’s the way most of us want to be remembered.”

Jean Lahm remembers that her father “despised ‘uppity foods’ like hummus, which his family lovingly called ‘bean dip’ for his benefit, which he loved consequently.”

During his 39 years of working for AT&T, he “accumulated roughly 3,000 rolls of black electrical tape … (which he used for everything from open wounds to ‘Don’t use this button’ covers).”

A “renowned distributor of popsicles and ice cream sandwiches to his grandchildren,” Terry Ward was a selfless man who “never owned a personal cell phone and had zero working knowledge of the Kardashians.”

“Memorial donations in Terry’s name can be made to your favorite charity or your favorite watering hole,” the obituary concludes. So next time you’re at a great bar somewhere, have a drink for Terry.