Michelin has released its official Michelin Guide to the Main Cities of Europe for 2018. The guide covers 2,108 restaurants in 20 countries and 36 cities. The guide has also added 58 one-star Michelin approved restaurants to its pages, raising Europe’s total of one-star restaurants to 238.

According to Michelin, “The MICHELIN Guide Main Cities of Europe is aimed primarily at business travelers who regularly journey throughout Europe, but it is also ideal for guests wishing to discover Europe’s most romantic and culturally stimulating cities.”

For the first time ever, this year’s guide includes a two-star restaurant in the romantic city of Budapest: Onyx, which won its first star in 2011. The guide also includes four new one-star restaurants in the Hungarian capital.

Michelin’s Guide to the Main Cities of Europe has also incorporated 59 new restaurants that have received Bib Gourmand status. That brings the total of restaurants where diners can enjoy a glass of wine and a meal for under $40 to 295.

Looking for more great meals on the cheap? Check out America’s best inexpensive steakhouses.