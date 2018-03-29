Michelin Stars
Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Michelin Releases 2018 Main Cities of Europe Guide

By
Editor
The guide covers 2,108 restaurants in 20 countries and 36 cities

Michelin has released its official Michelin Guide to the Main Cities of Europe for 2018. The guide covers 2,108 restaurants in 20 countries and 36 cities. The guide has also added 58 one-star Michelin approved restaurants to its pages, raising Europe’s total of one-star restaurants to 238.

More Michelin Stories

According to Michelin, “The MICHELIN Guide Main Cities of Europe is aimed primarily at business travelers who regularly journey throughout Europe, but it is also ideal for guests wishing to discover Europe’s most romantic and culturally stimulating cities.”

For the first time ever, this year’s guide includes a two-star restaurant in the romantic city of Budapest: Onyx, which won its first star in 2011. The guide also includes four new one-star restaurants in the Hungarian capital.

Michelin’s Guide to the Main Cities of Europe has also incorporated 59 new restaurants that have received Bib Gourmand status. That brings the total of restaurants where diners can enjoy a glass of wine and a meal for under $40 to 295.

Looking for more great meals on the cheap? Check out America’s best inexpensive steakhouses.

Click for slideshow
101 Best Restaurants in America for 2018 Gallery
Related Links
The Most Expensive Restaurants in America GalleryThe Best Brunch in Every State GalleryThe 150 Best Bars in America 2018 Ranking
Tags
news
Michelin
Michelin guide
michelin star
Europe
guide
city guide
Budapest