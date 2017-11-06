On the Menu for Trump in Tokyo: American Burgers and a Chocolate Sundae

Donald Trump recently visited Japan, where he spoke to U.S. troops at Yokota Air Base and played golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Before their match, the president ate a well done, all-American beef burger brought in from chain restaurant Minato’s Burger Shack, according to Mashable.

“We sincerely welcome President Trump on his visit to Japan! We’re getting down to business right away over hamburgers,” Abe wrote on Twitter.

For dinner, the president and first lady met with Abe and his wife for dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei, a gourmet chain popular for its hibachi-style cooking. According to Bloomberg, the president’s dinner party was served a special menu, which included grilled Hokkaido scallop, the restaurant’s “best quality” steak, and a chocolate sundae.

Meanwhile, a spoof Twitter account made fun of the president’s food choices by tweeting out a fake hotel rider for the Asia trip including six tubs of Philadelphia cream cheese, three boxes of Slim Jims, and 18 gallons of “half chilled” Mountain Dew.

Trump’s eating habits continue to starkly contrast with his predecessor’s. When Barack Obama dined with Abe in 2014, he ate at three Michelin-starred sushi haven Sukiyabashi Jiro — the subject of the documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi, which earned a nearly perfect score on the movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes.

It is apparent that 45 does not enjoy Japanese cuisine. During a visit in 1990, he reportedly said, “I’m not going to eat any f------ raw fish.” To see what foods he does enjoy, check out the complete guide to Donald Trump’s favorite foods.