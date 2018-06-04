Just when you thought the Beanie Baby craze was over, one online antique shop has placed a plush offering from Ty Inc. atop its list of the most valuable McDonald’s Happy Meal toys of all time. With the help of a toy expert, LoveAntiques.com compiled a list of trinkets from the chain’s past ordered from most to least valuable. Ty’s Teenie Beanie Boos from 2000 ranked No. 1 on the antique blog’s list because they’re harder to come by than their full-size retail coounterpart. A set of these cutie patooties could sell for a whopping $450.

Fourteen other kids’ meal goodies in this roundup include Underwater Monsters from 1979 (a set can fetch $400); Robots by Diener Keshi, also from 1979 ($400); Power Rangers from 1994 (all heroes and their vehicles for $350); Inspector Gadget from 1995 ($350 each); Fraggle Rock from 1992 (set of four for $250); Mario from 1994 and 1998 (Mario and his friends for $250); 101 Dalmatians from 1996 (all 101 pups for $220); Snoopy from 2000 (50th anniversary set for $180); Furby from 2000 ($120 each); Jerry the Minion from 2013 ($120 each); Potato Head Kids from 1987 (a set for $100); Transforming Food from 1987 and 1989 ($70 each); Clone Wars Happy Meal Box from 2008 ($50 each); and Hot Wheels from 1983 ($14 each).

If you have any of these toys from the Golden Arches and are willing to let them go, you could make a pretty penny on sites like eBay, where you’ll find astronomical price tags on some of the chain’s vintage toys. One rare set of Happy Meal figurines based on the ‘80s NBC cartoon Kissyfur is currently priced at $3,499.99. Just when you thought you’d never see your childhood playthings again, there they are. We can’t say the same for these 15 McDonald’s menu items, though.