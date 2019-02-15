Alert the press! Oh, wait — we are the press. On that note, we’re delighted to let you know that the coveted Shamrock Shake is back just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Fans can find the festive treat at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. until March 24 while supplies last.

Uncle O’Grimacey and 4 Other McDonald’s Characters We Bet You Never Knew Existed

If you’re unfamiliar with the cult-favorite milkshake, it features soft-serve vanilla ice cream, mint syrup and a whipped cream topping. You can use the Shamrock Shake Finder in the McDonald’s app to find out whether or not the local Golden Arches is serving the leprechaun-green goody.

Oddly enough, when the Shamrock Shake was first introduced in 1970, it was made with vanilla ice cream, lemon-lime sherbet and vanilla syrup. So it was, like, a Sprite milkshake, which actually doesn’t sound half bad. Three years later, the dessert was merely vanilla-flavored with green food coloring. Now, it tastes like mint. The Shamrock Shake’s evolutionary past is likely just one of many things you didn’t know about McDonald’s.