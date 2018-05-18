McDonald’s iconic Egg McMuffin is turning 45 this year, and the fast food chain is celebrating with an all-new breakfast jingle sung by a familiar voice: Songwriters Hall of Fame member Roger Greenaway. The 79-year-old English songwriter is also the brains behind the wildly successful 1971 jingle “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke,” which inspired a hit pop single months later called “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony).”

While times have changed and this jingle seems unlikely to turn into a chart-topping smash, the lyrics are charmingly straightforward, not unlike the legendary breakfast sandwich itself:

Canadian bacon is sizzling away

A freshly made Egg McMuffin is on the way

Wake up, wake up

To a McDonald’s breakfast

So hot and delicious

You’ll love it for sure

Come on, come

And get your made for you breakfast

Makes mornings a little better

You’ll be back for more

McCafé drip coffee brews fresh in the pot

There’s a tasty Sausage McMuffin

With egg piping hot (egg piping hot)

So wake up, wake up

To a McDonald’s breakfast

Made specially for you in the McDonald’s way

Come on, come on

And get your made for you breakfast

Makes mornings a little better

And a great way of starting your day

Now that is a jam. Fans who tag a friend and comment their favorite menu item on McDonald’s new jingle will be entered for a chance to win free breakfast for an entire year. For more on the Illinois-based chain that’s been selling you sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin for nearly half a century, here are 12 things you didn’t know about McDonald’s.