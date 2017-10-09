McDonald's Brings Back Szechuan Sauce After Outcry by 'Rick and Morty' Fans

McDonald’s has released a statement addressing backlash the chain received from Rick and Morty fans who became upset over an extremely limited supply of sought-after Szechuan Sauce. The sauce, which was originally part of a promotion for the movie Mulan in 1998, came back to restaurants for one day only on October 7.

“Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t enough to meet that demand. ‘Not cool.’ We agree,” the statement read.

So McDonald’s is re-releasing more Szechuan Sauce this winter, and apparently it won’t be a limited batch this time.

The statement continues: “Instead of being a one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”

Some fans are happy they’ll get a second chance with the sauce, but others feel easier access to the condiment will help lose its sentiment. “Inb4 everyone gets pissed that the sauce they got is no longer as rare as they’d hoped,” @CMackDC said.

“The fact that McDonald’s is capable of running a promotion based off a scene in Rick and Morty is somethin,” @theelordtrevor tweeted.

“DEAR GOD MAKE IT STOP,” @millennialgirlx wrote.

As of now, there is no official release date for the winter batch of Szechuan Sauce, but it has been confirmed that it’s not gone for good — unlike these 15 McDonald’s items you’ll never see again.