Confectionary giant Mars Inc. has announced a new partnership with Kind, the manufacturer of healthy snack bars with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Together, the two companies will help to expand Kind’s offerings overseas to “make the world a little kinder.”

“This is a partnership built on mutual admiration and a shared vision for growth,” Mars president and CEO Grant F. Reid said in a statement. “We believe there is tremendous opportunity to build on the success of KIND’s product portfolio in new markets. As we continue to expand our business and broaden our portfolio to address evolving consumer needs, we’re delighted to partner with a respected leader in the health & wellness space.”

This partnership will allow Kind to introduce health and wellness into the sugar-heavy Mars brand — M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles, Milky Way — while Mars provides Kind with a global business model, allowing the snack bar to expand into international markets. Kind will continue to operate independently under its majority stakeholders and hopes to “scale its social mission” under the partnership. In keeping with that theme, founder Daniel Lubetzky will donate $25 million to The Kind Foundation, a philanthropic entity that aims to foster kinder and more empathetic communities.

“When we introduced our first whole nut & fruit bar in 2004, we set out on an ambitious mission to do things differently and challenge false compromises by offering snacks that were healthy and tasty as well as wholesome and convenient,” Lubetzky said. “It’s been exciting to see the reach and impact of our mission, and with our partnership with Mars, we’re looking forward to continuing on this journey as we empower more people to make healthy eating decisions across the globe. We remain fully committed to our guiding principles, including our commitment to always use a nutritious food as the first and predominant ingredient in every food product.”

Through some people believe Kind Bars should not be labeled "healthy," each bar is made from "whole ingredients like nuts, mixed with fruits and spices bound together with honey."