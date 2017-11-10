Man Who Fell While Buying a Watermelon at Walmart Wins $7.5 Million

A man in Alabama has been awarded over $7 million after he fell inside a Walmart in Phenix City. According to The Ledger Enquirer, Army veteran Henry Walker got his foot stuck in a wooden pallet while he was grabbing a watermelon. He fell and broke his foot and hip. Walker sued Walmart over the 2015 incident and was awarded $2.5 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

“It was a fair verdict because Walmart just didn’t care,” lead attorney Charlie Gower told The Ledger Inquirer. “They should have had something to cover up that pallet so someone’s foot couldn’t get caught in it, and they didn’t.”

And Walker wasn’t the only one to have taken a tumble over the fruit pallet. Upon reviewing security footage, the jury found that a handful of customers had also gotten their feet stuck.

Before the fall, Walker played basketball with friends three times a week. Now, AL.com says the 61-year-old has to use a walker.

David Rayfield, who represented Walker during the trial, called the decision a “great verdict for the community” because the jury “wanted to make sure [Walmart] was safe for shoppers.”

But according to AL.com, Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove says the damages awarded to Walker were “excessive” and indicated that the company plans to appeal the decision. For more on the Arkansas-based supermarket giant, check out the 10 things you didn’t know about the food at Walmart.