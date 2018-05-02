What’s Happening Los Angeles: A Month of Events

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Head to the Horse Thief for Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a Texas twist. Find breakfast tacos with micheladas and Dos Equis on tap at DTLA’s Grand Central Market. The 1886 Bar at the Raymond in Pasadena will be serving up drink specials including an Angel of Oaxaca with mezcal, sherry, and pineapple and a South of the Border with tequila, strawberry shrub and curacao. Silverlake’s Casita del Campo will be dishing traditional Mexican flare.

Celebrate Mother’s Day

Head to Terranea for a Mother’s Day Balloon Brunch Buffet on the coast. Rosaline will be serving up brunch with a Peruvian twist; THE Blvd at the Beverly Wilshire will be hosting a brunch with live jazz and a champagne bar; Glendale’s Bourbon Steak will host a three-course springtime brunch; the Patina Group’s Café Pinot will serve a prix-fixe brunch al fresco in downtown, and Jean-Georges Beverly Hills will be hosting an a la carte breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

Derby Day at the Polo Lounge

The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel will be hosting a Kentucky Derby-themed brunch during the big race on May 5. Wear your best hat for the Best Hat Contest.

Otium Debuts New Bar Menu

Downtown’s Otium has launched a new spring bar menu with new snacks, small bites. and cocktails.

Masters of Taste at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl

On Sunday, May 6, head to Pasadena’s Rose Bowl for the 3rd Annual Masters of Taste food and beverage festival from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Petite Taqueria New Brunch

Every Saturday and Sunday, Petite Taqueria in Beverly Hills is now offering brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. including Mexican coffee and bottomless mimosas.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Launch Saloon Bar Popup

Head to Palm Spring’s JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa to cool off with Coolhaus ice cream boozy shakes at its new saloon bar popup.

Dog Haus Launches Chef Ilan Hall’s Huli Huli Dog

Order chef Ilan Hall’s Huli Huli pork sausage with sweet ginger glaze and pineapple and jalapeno relish dog during May and June to support No Kid Hungry.

The Henry Opens in Beverly Hills

Taking over the old Newsroom space, the new neighborhood restaurant The Henry has opened in Beverly Hills, featuring indoor/outdoor seating, a large bar area, open kitchen and serving brunch, lunch and dinner.

Bluebird Brasserie Opens in Sherman Oaks

Bluebird Brasserie, LA’s first Belgian brewpub, has opened in Sherman Oaks. Guests can enjoy authentic Belgian cuisine and house-brewed Belgian-style beers.

12th Annual Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit Tickets Now on Sale, Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit is returning to Las Vegas on May 10 -13. The 12th annual epicurean affair will feature dozens of celebrity chefs and events. Tickets for the food, wine and spirits festival are still available.

Guillotine Vodka Debuts in US

Guillotine Vodka, an all-natural vegan gluten-free vodka made primarily from grapes, is now available in the United States.

Halo Top Scoop Shop

Halo Top Scoop Shop, featuring low-calorie ice creams, has opened in Westfield Century City mall. Try the flavors previously only found in pints.