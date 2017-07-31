This Los Angeles Landmark Gets an Updated Outdoor Menu

The Hollywood Bowl park complex has now been serving food for two years, so chef Suzanne Goin and business partner/ restaurateur Caroline Styne of the Lucques Group, along with Sodexo Sports and Leisure, have introduced new food and wine concepts to freshen up the menu.

New this year is a Plaza Marketplace housed in the Box Office Plaza area featuring grab-and-go prepared foods as well as snacks, cheeses, wines, and breads. This area is also where to pick up pre-ordered picnic boxes.

A new snack bar has also opened on Peppertree Lane featuring classic summer foods like hot dogs and nachos as well as a hand-crafted pizza stand and a barbecue kiosk.

Dine under the stars with Supper in Your Seats. Guests with box seats can choose from a wide range of dishes including three- and four-course set menus such as “The 101” with Greek salad; torchio pasta with pancetta soffrito and kale pesto or rotisserie chicken with garlic green beans and potatoes and an olive oil cake with bittersweet chocolate sauce for dessert; “the Angeleno” with roasted beets and carrots with chickpea purée; polenta with mushrooms and chard or roasted salmon with summer squash and green rice and cornmeal shortcake and berries for dessert; or “The Mulholland Drive” with an heirloom tomato and watermelon salad; grilled spiced shrimp with yellow tomato gazpacho or braised beef short ribs with roasted cherry tomatoes and a bittersweet chocolate torta with dulce de leche for dessert.

There is also the option of family-style dining including a Moroccan feast for two with hummus, spiced carrot salad, summer squash, labneh, chicken tagine with apricots and saffron couscous and an olive oil cake; BBQ in Your Box for two with fried chicken, pork ribs, braised beef brisket, cornbread, tomato and watermelon salad, coleslaw, greens and a summer berry buckle; and the Seafood Extravaganza for two with Maryland crab cakes, lobster and shrimp rolls, succotash salad, coleslaw, potato salad, and a cornmeal shortcake with berries. The Supper in Your Seats menu also offers a wide variety of dishes on its à la carte menu.

Courtesy photo The pork chops

Individual picnic boxes are also available including fried chicken, succotash and potato salads, cornbread, and strawberry shortcake; grilled summer vegetables, chicken purée, toasted crostini, and fruit and berries; slow roasted salmon, quinoa with turmeric, kale and snap peas, veggie chips, tomato and watermelon salad, and a brownie; and grilled chicken with almond soffrito, fregola with chickpeas and carrots, marinated beets, baguette with tapenade, and a chocolate chip cookie.

There are also two full-service restaurants on site. Hollywood Bowl guests can now enjoy sushi, barbecue, seafood, salads, steaks, grilled meats, fried chicken, and vegetarian options as well as charcuterie, cheeses and fine wines along with great entertainment from the LA Philharmonic and performers from around the globe.