Looking for a Wine to Pair With Oysters? Try Chablis

There’s something about the warm evenings of summer that makes us want to sit outside and slurp down a chilled platter of oysters. A chilled glass of white wine is the ideal counterpart for any type of shellfish (especially oysters), but choosing the right one can be tricky. We suggest you try pairing them with Chablis.

Chablis is the northernmost winegrowing region of Burgundy, pretty close to the Champagne region, and this cooler climate leads to more natural acidity in the grapes that grow there (which are nearly 100 percent chardonnay). The soil of the region is mineral-rich and actually contains marine fossils (like oyster shells!), and the wines are usually made with very little oak, letting the natural flavor of the chardonnay shine through. The end result is a wine that’s complex, dry, and high in minerality, and (in our opinion) perfect for oysters.

If you’re looking for a good Chablis to pair with your oysters (especially if you’re shucking them at home; you can learn how to shuck an oyster the right way here), we suggest you try William Fèvre Chablis; bottles average just $25. And for America’s 25 best oyster bars, click here.