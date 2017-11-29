London Mayor Bans Fast-Food Joints From Opening Near Schools

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that there will be a new policy prohibiting fast-food establishments from opening within 400 meters (or just over 1,300 feet) of city schools. The policy is being instated as a change to Khan’s “London Plan” in an effort to reduce the childhood obesity rate in the city, which Khan has referred to as a “ticking time bomb.”

The Evening Standard reports that London has the highest rate of overweight children in England, with almost 40 percent of children weighing in as obese or overweight by the time they finish primary school.

In a statement, Mayor Khan said, “Takeaway restaurants are a vibrant part of London life, but it’s important that they are not encouraging our children to make poor food choices… This plan will encourage a healthier food environment around our schools so that junk food is no longer the option for children nearest the school gates.”

The mayor’s 400-meter rule will not affect fast-food chains already in operation, but if enforced, the regulation could make opening any new takeaways in London prohibitively difficult — The Telegraph reports that Khan’s standard would place most of the city off limits.

Even outside the prohibited zones, Khan has proposed improved health standards that would force new takeaways to make food healthier by grilling or baking instead of frying and to add less salt.

