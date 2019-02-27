There are some pretty wild potato chip flavors out there, and Lay’s newest flavors are no exception. The Frito-Lay chip brand is rolling out three new limited-time flavors, and they sound far from boring. Lay’s will launch Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt, Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle, and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese chips next month.

10 Top Potato Chip Brands for Game Day

The three new flavors will hit store shelves at retailers nationwide on March 4 for a limited time. These new tastes are for Lay’s “Turn Up the Flavor” promotion in partnership with musical artist Bebe Rexha. The brand says their electric lime and sea salt chip is inspired by pop music, flamin’ hot dill pickle is inspired by hip-hop, and their beer cheese flavor is inspired by classic rock. We hadn’t realized, but beer cheese is apparently the motorcycle-revving rock ’n’ roll black sheep of the cheese family. Look at that lightning bolt!



Ketchum

And if for some reason you want to find out what flamin’ hot dill pickle hip-hop would sound like, you’re in luck. The bags of chips come equipped with an online code that unlocks exclusive music from Bebe Rexha. Snackers are meant to listen to the various remixes of the song “Right Here, Right Now” by the New York-born artist that reflect the vibe of the flavors (hip-hop, rock, and pop) while eating the chips, for a special multi-sensory experience. “Bebe is the perfect partner to help Lay’s create the ultimate sensorial pairing of flavor and music,” the brand wrote in an emailed press release.

“Like flavor, music has the power to elicit strong emotions such as joy, passion and nostalgia,” Katie Ceclan, senior director of marketing at Lay’s, further explained on behalf the brand. “Those emotions can be heightened even further when you pair the right flavor and music together. As a brand that loves to delight our fans, we are excited to bring them two things they love — the uniquely delicious flavors of Lay’s and the incredible sound of Bebe Rexha. Our limited-time flavors paired with exclusive, new songs from Bebe each create a customized sensorial experience for our fans to taste, listen and enjoy.”

While our favorite special multi-sensory experience is open-mouth chewing a handful of sour cream and cheddar chips while binge watching Netflix, activating the code on these Lay’s bags will also enter you for a chance to win music-themed prizes. We can’t say other chips are offering us that, but there are still 15 international potato chip flavors we are longing to try!