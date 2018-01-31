Tivoli Village, a unique mix of retailers and restaurants, has gone through its growing pains since it opened in 2014. Stores have opened and closed as fast as the summer heat blazes across the barren desert. Even celebrity chefs shuttered their doors as the economy sputtered along. But times are changing. With the reality of a NHL team whose practice facility is only a mile down the road and a NFL team, the ’burbs are about to explode as players and their families call Las Vegas home. The uptick in business has generated much anticipated economic growth and development among the businesses at Tivoli. With an Italian piazza atmosphere and the perfect mix of dining venue and boutique shops, many are now choosing to forgo the trip to the Strip and stay closer to home.

One of our favorites is Leticia’s Cocina and Cantina, which opened in late 2017 with little fanfare. Leticia Mitchell has years of experience and passion from her original restaurant and has brought her Mexican cuisine magic to the Summerlin area. The spirit of mi casa es tu casa envelops you as soon as you step into the warm and inviting entranceway filled with vibrant complementary colors, smiling calaveras, and colorful modern Mexican décor. Begin with the warm and fluffy house-made tortillas and complimentary salsas, which are all made to order. The house specialty appetizer of Cochinita Pibil; tender marinated pulled pork draped in marinated onions and crema all nestled in a fresh house made tortilla, is the perfect soulful bite. Another favorite is the costillitas. The pork short ribs braised in a bright green tomatillo sauce, complemented with soft potatoes served with Poblano white rice casserole, crema, cheese, rajas, and refried beans and your choice of tortillas. In true familia style, most dishes are to be shared. Order a signature margarita, to go with any of these dishes. Leticia’s authentic regional Mexican cuisine will warm you heart.



Elaine and Scott Harris Fresh food at Leticia’s Cocina and Cantina

Another option is Canter’s Deli. Celebs and former presidents have long visited the Los Angeles original, and Canter’s applies that 80 years of experience cooking up heaping mounds of pastrami and its famous house-made pickles at both locations, in Tivoli and at the LINQ. Of course, everyone must have one of the classic sandwiches served on fresh rye bread, with signature pickle, potato salad, or coleslaw. Wash it all down with an old-school malted milkshake, a Canter cocktail, or Dr. Brown’s Creme Soda. Either dine in or take it away from its impressive deli counter with a wide selection of fresh baked breads, bagels, a colorful array of salads, deli meats, and desserts.

The Hamptons is another relaxed dining spot that is good for a quick bite or a casual cocktail. Hoping to succeed in a space where others – including celebrity chefs – have not, this new American restaurant serves up interesting dishes like avocado fries, creamy on the inside but with a crispy panko crust on the outside, served with a zingy green goddess dressing. The pan Roasted Idaho Trout as a main course offers a lovely filet accented with the simple kiss of lemon butter partnered with ample side of tomato and fennel salad with a sherry vinaigrette. Try all three of the novel Kombucha concoctions where tart, sweet and sparkling all filter into three innovative cocktails; The Mule, Guava, and the Strawberry.



Elaine and Scott Harris The best happy hour in town

Tivoli does have great happy hours and specials. For the beer drinker, PKWY Tavern has an incredible 120 different beers on tap. This is the place to go for your favorite cold one and a hot video game, where every $50 spent on beers, you receive a $50 gift card if you become a member of the BREW team. Directly across the way, Brio Tuscan Grill is where to go for apps and a glass of wine. Try the beef carpaccio with spicy mustard aioli and Parmesan flatbread or the new crispy shrimp Brio appetizer paired with Porta Palo Merlot. The best happy hour deal, by far, is at steakhouse and butcher shop Echo and Rig, with a $1.99 hot dog, steak and egg, or shrimp cocktail with a Hanger One dirty martini or other selected beers and wine specialties between 3 to 6 p.m.

Dining, drinking, shopping or meandering, Tivoli Village may become your next go-to place to dine now and when the sports teams arrive in Vegas.