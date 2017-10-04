Las Vegas-Based Food Trucks Give Free Meals to Hospital Staff Treating Shooting Victims

Las Vegas-area food trucks have come together to cook and serve free food to Vegas hospital staff at various hospitals working long hours to treat shooting victims from the deadly assault on the Route 91 Harvest festival this past weekend that left 59 concertgoers dead and over 500 injured.

A video posted to Facebook shows Dragon Grille and Cousins Maine Lobster staff working together to serve meals to tireless medical staff as well as police officers and family members of the injured.

In the video posted on Dragon Grille’s page, the man filming can be heard saying, “We are out here at Desert Spring Hospital, we are serving all the night crew staff over here, all the people that have been working for the Las Vegas shooting. We’ve got Cousins Maine Lobster in the house today, bringing all the food.” He then introduces the staff, including a little girl who is helping out. He pans to a line of people being served and to a sign that reads “Vegas Strong.”

The food truck brand has been vocal not only about their efforts but about the efforts of other local food truck vendors who donated money, food, and time to help the community.

“We do what we do not to show off but to show the world that there’s still hope!” Dragon Grille proclaimed. “Today we made a call to the foodtruck community and they responded! We were able to feed over 500 people.”

The food truck volunteers fed family members of the victims as well as nurses, doctors, and police near the hospital. Dragon Grille offered praise to their peers who joined in — among them 50 Shades of Green, Sin City Wings, Carefree Catering, Olay’s Thai, Kraken Café, Latin Fusion, Inca vs Azteca, Currywurst, Ciccio and Chuck, Stripchezze, Curbside Cafe, Bad Ass Coffee, and Chuck’s Wagon — and expressed special thanks to Urban Seed for helping to coordinate the effort.

