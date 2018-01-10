While we typically warn against consuming convenience store cuisine, it’s reported that some of Los Angeles’ best Indian food comes from inside a Chevron gas station. At Bombay Frankie Company, located on Santa Monica Boulevard, road trippers can stock up on Doritos and gummy bears or decide on quick-serve chicken tikka.

Each Indian burrito — also known as a “Frankie” — costs anywhere from $8 to $11. Everything else on the menu costs less than $13. They even offer vegan options!

On the menu, you’ll find burrito bowls, à la carte Indian dishes (daal, tandoori, curry), bread (naan, roti, paratha, kulcha), sides (jeera potatoes, raita, chutney, rice), and rice pudding for dessert. To wet your whistle, mango lassi, chai, Mexican soda, and sparkling and flat waters are available.

The business has garnered a four-and-a-half-star rating on its Yelp page, where visitors have given highly positive reviews for food quality and exceptional customer service.

“Wow, what a fantastic find! It really felt like discovering a hidden gem,” Jeffrey B. wrote. “The staff was very kind and the food [was] outstanding.”

If you’re still a bit skeptical, take it from the stars — A Dog’s Purpose actor Dennis Quaid patronized the store in late 2017.

“Always a pleasure to have Dennis Quaid eat at Bombay Frankie,” the eatery wrote in an Instagram post.

Are you an Indian food amateur? No worries. Before you order, brush up with The Daily Meal’s beginner’s guide to Indian restaurant menus.