As we celebrate with loved ones over the holiday season, it’s important to think about others who don’t have access to the simple luxuries we often take for granted. Thanks to Kroger, shoppers can help feed the hungry on their next visit to the grocery store.

As part of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, all 107 supermarkets in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio are selling boxes of non-perishable food items that will be donated to local Feeding America food banks to fight hunger through the holiday season. Each one contains oats, beans, canned vegetables, rice, canned meat, canned fruit, peanut butter and juice.

“Kroger’s goal is to make it easy for customers to give back by purchasing the Feed the Hungry boxes and giving the gift of a warm and healthy meal to people in their communities,” Kroger corporate affairs manager Allison McGee said in a release. “Over the years, our customers have demonstrated their generosity and compassion by partnering with us to help those in need for a variety of causes, including hunger, in their communities.”





A one-time purchase of $7.99 will provide a person or family with 12.5 pounds of food, which is reportedly enough for 10 meals. More than 10,000 have been distributed, and customers can find them on display at the front of each store now through December 31. Feeding the less fortunate doesn’t stop there, though. Here are 60 other things you can do to help fight hunger in America.