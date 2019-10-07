Krispy Kreme’s New ‘Monster Batch’ Doughnuts Look Scary Delicious

Krispy Kreme’s latest seasonal lineup is a spooky, scary treat perfect for the Halloween season. The new collection, Monster Batch, features three new cyclops sweet treats. Despite the doughnuts being all-new beasts, we can't help but think they resemble Mike Wazowski, the green, one-eyed protagonist in "Monsters, Inc."

The Best Doughnut Chains in America, Ranked

The first confection — dubbed “Slimon, the Slime Monster Doughnut” — is an Original Glazed doughnut filled with lemon slime and dipped in green icing. The doughnut hole at the center gets dolloped with green cream and covered in "slime."



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Next up is “Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut,” an Original Glazed doughnut “wrapped” in purple icing, thankfully, instead of toilet paper.

Last but not least is “Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster” filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar, and then topped off with a “mesmerizing” icing swirl meant to hypnotize consumers into wanting more doughnuts. You don't have to put us in a trance for that.

In celebration of the spooky dessert lineup, participating Krispy Kreme shops are offering each guest one free doughnut of their choice when they wear a costume in-store on Halloween, but the doughnuts are available now through Oct. 31. What will you dress up as? Hopefully none of these costumes people need to stop wearing.