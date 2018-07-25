When it comes to packing a lunch for kids, you just need to grab a protein, add a fruit and veggie, and you’re good to go, right? Not exactly. As any parent knows, children can have exacting standards when it comes to their school lunches, and those standards can change on a whim. So we were curious: What are the most and least popular packed lunches for kids these days? We decided to go straight to the source and ask the kids themselves.

Kids Weigh in on Their Favorite and Least Favorite Packed School Lunches Gallery

We conducted an unscientific poll of 50 kids ages 4 to 15 from across the United States on what they like and what they hate about packed lunches. Their answers may surprise you. A whopping 64 percent of kids polled said they like veggies in their lunch boxes. Add a dip like hummus (40 percent love it) or ranch dressing (40 percent love ranch) and you raise the chances raw veggies like cucumber, broccoli or carrots will be eaten.

As for sandwiches, kids give them a resounding thumbs up. But some sandwiches are more popular than others. Wheat bread is just as loved as white (it’s true!) and 55 percent of kids are cool with the crusts, while 45 percent are not.

But most surprising to us was the packed lunch item almost all the kids universally love. We assumed it would make it on the worst list, but there it resides in the number one most-loved spot. Read on to find out what it is. But first, let’s start with kids’ least favorite packed lunch items.