KFC Only Follows 11 People on Twitter: Here’s Who They Are and Why They Matter

If you take a look at KFC’s Twitter page, you’ll notice the fast-food chain only follows 11 other accounts. This special group of verified public figures includes all five spice girls and six people named “Herb” — a genius play on the restaurant’s “11 herbs and spices” original fried-chicken recipe.

Twitter user @edgette22 uncovered this earth-shattering news in a post that has now accumulated over 446,000 likes. Fans everywhere are rattled and demanding that KFC’s marketing team be awarded for their brilliance.

“The person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don’t care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE,” @sicklittlejag wrote.

“Just realized they weren’t following back. Rude. Good joke though,” Wendy’s verified account wrote in a salty reply.

Even Lin-Manuel Miranda joined in on the fun to let it be known he’s seriously shook.

The Green Bay Packers’ Tom Crabtree, whose teammate is Herb Waters (one of the Herbs KFC follows), shared an equally jarring GIF.

It’s over. Twitter has peaked. Shut it down,” @Archon_Infinite wrote. Retweet.

So far, only two Herbs have responded to the honor of being recognized as KFC’s chosen ones.

“That finger lickin’ good feeling when you are one of @KFC’s 11 herbs and spices,” LA city council president Herb J. Wesson Jr. wrote, accompanied by a photo of him taking a bite of fried chicken.

“Can’t wait to visit @KFC today. Totally embracing this thing,” Deseret (Salt Lake City) News writer and book author Herb Scribner tweeted. “I love it.”

