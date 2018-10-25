Kebbros Brings European Style Organic Rotisserie Kebobs to Hollywood

Kebbros, a new craft casual donor concept, has opened in Hollywood. Featuring bowls, salads and wraps filled with organic beef, chicken and vegan seitan.

Guests can choose a base including a flatbread wrap, pita pocket, black rice bowl, salad and French fries; add beef, chicken or vegan seitan, include choices from a wide range of vegetables and cheeses and add a dressing or sauce. There are also dry toppings available such as toasted garlic, fried onion and sunflower seeds.

Kebbros also has gravy and vegan fries, hummus plates and desserts. Located on busy Cahuenga Boulevard, the 2,100 square foot Hollywood eatery features large exposed brick walls, an open beam ceiling, wood floors and tables and an open concept design with an enclosed patio.

Part of the open kitchen includes an automatic robotic machine to carve meat off of the rotating spits. Located at 1542 North Cahuenga Boulevard.