The perfect present for any expat New Yorker or When Harry Met Sally devotee can now be purchased for just $150 a month. Katz’s Delicatessen, the New York City mainstay that’s home to some of the world’s best pastrami – and a Daily Meal heavy hitter as one of the best casual restaurants in America, one of the best sandwiches in America, and one of the nation's best hot dogs – has announced that it will launch a monthly subscription box in honor of its 130th anniversary.

The service will be available to U.S. customers starting in June, and the contents of the box will change with the seasons. Each box contains a full meal for four to six people. The preview for June’s inaugural “Pastrami Package” comes with a whole lot of meat. According to the Katz’s website, customers will receive one medium whole pastrami, one pound of sliced juicy pastrami, one full loaf of rye bread, one pound of deli mustard, one quart of new pickles, and one Katz’s Deli T-shirt — you know, if you can still fit into it after all that pastrami.

The September “High Holidays” package includes two pounds of brisket, potato kugel, a quart of matzoh ball soup, a pound of gravy, mini latkes, and a chocolate babka. In October, the subscription will offer sliced tongue, a pound of kishka and gravy, a pound of chopped liver, and some other Jewish deli essentials that will spook your bubbe with how tasty they are.

Aside from the kugels, knockwurst, and black and white cookies in boxes, Katz’s will also offer “Big Ticket” items, named after Katz’s notorious ticket system — under which if you lose your ticket you get charged $50. The items are tiered bronze, silver, gold, and platinum experiences and go all the way up to $9,995. “The custom shirts, all the meats, and our cutters flown to your backyard. It’s really freaking cool,” Katz’s owner Jake Dell revealed to Bloomberg. “We’ve always thought of ourselves as the best sandwich you can get, so anything that comes in that package should also be the best.”

The service sounds like a godsend for die-hard Katz’s fans who can’t get to New York to enjoy a bite. But those willing to look a little harder know that there are amazing sandwiches in every state.