The JW Marriott Desert Springs Palm Desert is in the middle of many new renovations.

The resort recently opened the new T & T Innovation Kitchen, an open kitchen concept that offers seasonally inspired five-course pre-fixe menus.

Courses change daily and for the opening we enjoyed a delightful evening of innovative dishes, after entering through the kitchen of the resort. The intimate space has bar seating to watch all of the kitchen action as well as high table group seating and intimate booths and tables. Diners can watch all of the cooking on TV screens above the kitchen and during the meal chefs make their way throughout the intimate space to chat with guests about the menu.

We began our meal by sampling a smoking and a sweet cocktail followed by a beautiful California Crudo with pickled and fresh vegetables, fruit, chia seeds and a red pepper puree. This dish was so gorgeous we almost didn’t eat it. Then came a delightful group of fried Chincoteague Island oysters lying on edamame, pear and finger limes. Our main courses were a sous vide duck over a pumpkin mile and a fried squash blossom filled with duck mousse followed by a sous vide lamb loin and braised lamb belly with parsnips. The black cherry mousse and Amarena cherry dessert with chocolate cremeux was a showstopper.

Also new to the resort are several treatments at the spa. The new CBD Healing Massage treatment sources regionally grown high quality grade CBD infused oil to promote relaxation and pain relief. This massage is perfect for anyone with arthritis or soreness. They also offer a pumpkin latte facial with pumpkin and yam enzymes as well as a variety of massages, wraps, body treatments and facials.

In spring 2019 the resort will complete a new lobby renovation directly followed by a launch of renovated guest rooms. Both design aesthetics will draw inspiration from surrounding desert landscape and incorporate natural elements into the interior and surfaces.

The resort also features the Rockwood Grill, Mikado Japanese Steakhouse, The Sushi Bar, the Oasis Poolside Bar & Grille, the Blue Star Lounge, Fisherman’s Landing, the Spa Bistro and a Starbucks in the lobby. Guests can also enjoy two golf courses, tennis courts and a fitness center and spa.

The JW Marriott Desert Springs Palm Desert comped meals and a spa service for this review.