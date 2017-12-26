This Japanese Microwave Hack Claims to Bring Your Store-Bought Sushi Back to Life

After you learn this hack, you’ll never resign to refrigerated sushi sold past its prime. With a simple microwave, you can revive those rolls so well you’ll half expect the fish to flop from your chopsticks.

There are few meals more disappointing than a limp, cold row of store-bought sushi rolls. The rice is often stale — you didn’t even know rice could get stale — and the fish tastes off somehow, making each bite feel like a risk. You’re concerned not only for your taste buds, but for your stomach, too.

Whatever went wrong with your sushi, a reporter from SoraNews24 claims they have the answer to fix it. Simply microwave your sushi and watch as the heat waves flush your rolls with life.

Yes, the nigiri will cook. But that’s exactly the point — it might sound like sushi sin to cook the raw delicacy, but refrigerated and stale nigiri is pretty much ruined anyway. By cooking the raw slices with your rice in the microwave, you’ll get a restaurant-quality roll in seconds.

The trick requires zero skill or culinary finesse. The reporter, Meg, microwaved her sushi at 500 watts for 30 seconds. And voila. Moist rice, tender rolls, and perfect temperature awaited her. She was particularly impressed with the soft squish of the rolls, which felt as if they had been molded minutes ago by a master sushi chef.

The method might seem unorthodox, but it’s certainly worth a shot. For a much lower price, you can get sushi good enough to compare with dishes from the 50 best sushi restaurants in America.