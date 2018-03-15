This year, a record number of women have been nominated for James Beard Awards. The finalists were announced March 14, and out of the 108 nominees, 82 are people — the rest are restaurants and bars — and 39 of those are women. Thirteen more women are being recognized this year for the prestigious award than last year’s 26 women nominees.

Women make up the majority of the nominees this year for Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Baker, Outstanding Pastry Chef, and Rising Star Chef of the Year. Women also made an impact in the regional award nominations with multiple nominations in all regions and a majority of nominees for Best Chef: Northeast and Best Chef: New York City.

A post shared by James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) on Mar 14, 2018 at 7:31am PDT

The James Beard Award winners will be announced May 7, at a gala celebration held in the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The influx of female nominees could be a sign of the times. As more powerful women call “times up” on the harassment culture frequently found in restaurant kitchens, they pave the way for opportunity and the visibility of badass women chefs in America.