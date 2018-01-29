Ivanka Trump Reaches Out to José Andrés Following After-Party Dispute

José Andrés is now striking a conciliatory tone after first claiming he was kicked out of the Alfalfa Club dinner after-party at Café Milano in Georgetown, Washington D.C., because his presence allegedly made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable. The Spanish-American restaurateur took to Twitter to voice his discontent, prompting frustration from friends and fans, and ultimately an apology from all parties involved.

In a January 27 tweet, the chef addressed restaurant owner Franco Nuschese: “’Everyone’ welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allowed in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.”

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/iJ5wQM18Z6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

Fellow food enthusiast Anthony Bourdain offered his sentiments on the alleged mistreatment of his colleague.

“Loathsome. A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero,” the Parts Unknown star wrote on Twitter.

Loathsome. A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero @chefjoseandres https://t.co/r9E5GmhFGV — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) January 28, 2018

But Café Milano claims the entire situation was a misunderstanding.

“@chefjoseandres, you are always welcome at @CafeMilanoDC when we are open and in fact, I will host you and toast to all your successes! I am sorry for the misunderstanding,” Nuschese wrote on the restaurant’s official Twitter. “Last night the restaurant was closed for a private Alfalfa Dinner after party. Of note, the dinner and after party are different guest lists. Also, Ivanka Trump had no role on determining event attendees.”

. @chefjoseandres, you are always welcome at @CafeMilanoDC when we are open and in fact, I will host you and toast to all your successes.I am sorry for the misunderstanding.Last night the restaurant was closed for a private Alfalfa Dinner after party...1/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

Of note, the dinner and after party are different guest lists. Also, Ivanka Trump had no role on determining event attendees. Franco 2/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

The chef thanked the Italian eatery and its owner for the apology, and asked the public to “keep supporting a great restaurant institution,” adding, “Now let’s all be friends.”

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC and Franco for the apology. I understand was a “misunderstanding”. Still hard to understand why I was the only person not allowed in! Please people of @washingtondc keep supporting a great resturant institution. Now let’s all be friends. #USAforward — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

Ivanka also reportedly reached out to make nice.

“I believe now that you personally had nothing to do. Let’s now work on what’s important: immigration reform, where #DACADreamers and undocumented citizens will become part of a strong USA. With secure borders. With economic growth,” the chef wrote with a thumbs up emoji.

Thank you @IvankaTrump for reaching out. I believe now that you personally had nothing to do.

Let’s now work on what’s important: Immigration reform, where #DACADreamers and Undocumented citizens will become part of a strong USA. With secure borders. With economic growth.👍🏼 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

But this isn’t Andrés’ first run-in with the first family. After then-presidential candidate Donald Trump made disparaging comments toward Mexican immigrants, Andrés’ withdrew from a costly contract with the president at Washington’s Trump International Hotel — sparking a yearslong legal battle. Find all this and more within the 18 reasons why José Andrés is the hero we need right now.