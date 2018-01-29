Ivanka Trump Reaches Out to José Andrés Following After-Party Dispute

Aurelie Jouan
José Andrés is now striking a conciliatory tone after first claiming he was kicked out of the Alfalfa Club dinner after-party at Café Milano in Georgetown, Washington D.C., because his presence allegedly made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable. The Spanish-American restaurateur took to Twitter to voice his discontent, prompting frustration from friends and fans, and ultimately an apology from all parties involved.
In a January 27 tweet, the chef addressed restaurant owner Franco Nuschese: “’Everyone’ welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allowed in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.”
Fellow food enthusiast Anthony Bourdain offered his sentiments on the alleged mistreatment of his colleague.
“Loathsome. A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero,” the Parts Unknown star wrote on Twitter.
But Café Milano claims the entire situation was a misunderstanding.
“@chefjoseandres, you are always welcome at @CafeMilanoDC when we are open and in fact, I will host you and toast to all your successes! I am sorry for the misunderstanding,” Nuschese wrote on the restaurant’s official Twitter. “Last night the restaurant was closed for a private Alfalfa Dinner after party. Of note, the dinner and after party are different guest lists. Also, Ivanka Trump had no role on determining event attendees.”
The chef thanked the Italian eatery and its owner for the apology, and asked the public to “keep supporting a great restaurant institution,” adding, “Now let’s all be friends.”
Ivanka also reportedly reached out to make nice.
“I believe now that you personally had nothing to do. Let’s now work on what’s important: immigration reform, where #DACADreamers and undocumented citizens will become part of a strong USA. With secure borders. With economic growth,” the chef wrote with a thumbs up emoji.
But this isn’t Andrés’ first run-in with the first family. After then-presidential candidate Donald Trump made disparaging comments toward Mexican immigrants, Andrés’ withdrew from a costly contract with the president at Washington’s Trump International Hotel — sparking a yearslong legal battle. Find all this and more within the 18 reasons why José Andrés is the hero we need right now.
