john besh
U.S. Department of State / wiki commons
‘Iron Chef’ Premiere Won’t Be Delayed Over John Besh Controversy

By
Editor
The celebrity chef was accused of sexual harassment in late October

Iron Chef Showdown is returning to Food Network as scheduled in spite of speculation that it might be delayed due to the John Besh controversy. Besh, who was recently accused of multiple accounts of sexual harassment, was to be featured as a guest judge. People.com confirms that the show will premiere as planned on November 8 at 9 p.m.

more allegations

It is unclear whether or not producers will edit Besh from the footage, but he is still listed to appear under the episode's description on Food Network's website. Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso is also listed as a judge for the episode, which is titled “Big Thanksgiving Battle.”

On October 21, The New Orleans Times-Picayune published a detailed report alleging that Besh’s restaurants fostered “corporate culture where sexual harassment flourished.” Twenty-five women came forward to describe unwelcome touching, suggestive comments, and sexual advances from male coworkers and supervisors on a regular basis. Besh, who is married, also admitted to engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an employee. He ultimately stepped down from his restaurant group “to provide his full focus on this family.”

