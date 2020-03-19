If you've had Insomnia Cookies, you know they're some of the best cookies in the country. The thought of them alone is enough to keep someone up at night. Since many people are in self-quarantine, the bakery chain is expanding its delivery radius, and a driver will bring cookies to you for free.

Bake Cookies With These Unexpected Ingredients

To see if your home is within the new local delivery radius, head to Insomnia Cookies' website and enter your address. If it is, fill your online cart with at least $6 worth of cookies and use the code "BRINGCOOKIES" at checkout. You can also choose to meet the delivery person at your door or outside your building, or have them drop the goods off at the door to limit contact. Local delivery is available until 2:45 a.m. at most locations.



Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

If you don't have an Insomnia Cookies location where you live or you want to send cookies to someone you love, you can buy a box of 12 individually wrapped traditional cookies for $12 and have them shipped at the usual local rate, which is $7.99. You'll be saving about $18. Just enter the code "COOKIES@HOME" at checkout. The order will arrive in two to five business days, depending on location.

If you need something to eat before diving into dessert, other chains like Chipotle, Chili's and Red Lobster are offering free delivery nationwide, and third-party services like Uber Eats and DoorDash are delivering meals from local restaurants at no extra fee. To see the full list that we're continuously updating, click here.