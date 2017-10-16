I Went for a Walk in Pizza Hut’s New Pizza Parka and This Is What Happened

Don’t fret over cold pie! Pizza Hut’s delivery pouch just got an upgrade. According to the chain, the new weather-resistant warming sleeve is made with three layers of advanced thermal insulation and keeps pizza oven-hot from the time it leaves the restaurant to the moment it reaches your mouth.

To prove it, the folks at Pizza Hut sent The Daily Meal one of their new Pizza Parkas — made with the same materials as the new delivery pouches. Could this outerwear stand the test of a windy day in New York City? To find out, I threw the parka on and took it for a spin.



Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Outside, I felt like I could conquer anything. Though the air felt quite chilly, my heart yearned for a much grander expedition, such as Mount Everest. In my firetruck-red parka, I was prepared to tackle anything. And in the process, if anything spilled on my face, I could swipe it away with the parka’s soft, fuzzy napkin gaiter. No place to carry parmesan and red pepper? Forget about it — there are pockets for them right by the zipper. Need to order a pizza? Yup. Access your phone — even in a blizzard — through a protective slot on the left-hand sleeve. Best yet, if I wanted to save a slice for later, there’s a triangular pouch on the inside — perfect size for a midnight snack.



Taylor Rock

I have no doubts that Pizza Hut’s new delivery pouch can withstand the most frigid winds. I, Taylor Rock, the coldest editor on The Daily Meal staff, was fully warm and even slightly clammy outside in the streets of nippy New York City.

