A Hooters in Japan Is Renting Work Space to 'Boost Productivity'

Studies show that pizza can make you more productive at work, but can chicken wings and booty shorts? Those living in Japan can test the theory at Hooters in the Ginza neighborhood of Tokyo. The American chain is partnering with tech company Spacee to offer rentable work areas during hours when the restaurant isn’t busy, SoraNews24 reports.

On March 23, 20 seats were assigned as designated work spaces. Each one can be rented out for 50 yen ($0.47) per 30 minutes, but the fee is waived for students. The spots are typically available on a first-come, first-serve basis every day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and you don’t even have to order anything. On the contrary, those who do purchase something will receive discounted prices on select menu items.

“Working in a different environment from an ordinary office can boost productivity, and well as promote the development of new ideas,” a spokesperson for Spacee said in a release.

Users must register with Spacee ahead of time, and anyone under the age of 18 has to be accompanied by an adult. While this is certainly an unconventional way to try and boost productivity, it’s not the wildest thing to ever happen in Japan. Check out these 10 crazy things you can buy from a Japanese vending machine.