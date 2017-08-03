Here’s How to Win Cracker Barrel’s Peg Game Every Time

If you’ve ever eaten at a Cracker Barrel, you’ve probably found yourself absent-mindedly playing the little peg game that’s on every table. The triangular board has 15 holes in it, and the goal is to hop pegs over each other and into one of the holes until just one peg remains. It’s not an especially competitive game, but if you want to win every single time there’s actually a technique you can use.

According to WikiHow, there are 6,816 possible ways to win the game, but just two bad moves are enough to make it impossible to win.



Wikimedia Commons/ Wikivisual/ CCBY-SA 3.0

If you use the above board’s numbers as a guide, here’s the way to win:

1. Arrange the pegs so position 1 is left open.

2. Move peg 4 to position 1

3. Move peg 6 to position 4.

4. Move peg 1 to position 6.

5. Move peg 7 to position 2.

6. Move peg 13 to position 4.

7. Move peg 10 to position 8.

8. Move peg 2 to position 7.

9. Move peg 7 to position 9.

10. Move peg 15 to position 13.

11. Move peg 12 into position 14.

12. Move peg 6 to position 13.

13. Move peg 14 to position 12.

14. Move peg 11 to position 13.

So, ehh… It’s not exactly easy to memorize the technique, but we’re sure that once you’ve practiced it a dozen or so times you should be good to go. Or you can just, you know, fiddle with it while you’re waiting for your pancakes and try not to preoccupy yourself with “winning” everything, no matter how small or inconsequential.