This Healthified Soft Serve Is About to Flood Your Instagram Feed

In an Instagram-fueled dessert world where the most decadent, over-the-top creations rule, health-fueled Kokus has arrived with creamy organic cultured coconut cream soft serve so beautiful, you may just forsake the latest deep-fried mermaid monstrosity that pops up on your feed.

Faced with severe food allergies and digestive issues, founder Carli Blum wanted to create a healthier dessert that wasn’t loaded with sugar or processed ingredients. Blum describes Kokus as a “better for you ice cream soft serve dessert” made up of ingredients and toppings that all serve a functional purpose, from the cultured coconut cream base that’s loaded with gut-healthy probiotics and enzymes to the superfood toppings like bee pollen, pink dragon fruit dust, and Blum’s homemade roasted coconut butter (that we would shamelessly eat spoonfuls of, it’s so delicious). Others out there with food sensitivities will be happy to note that this dessert is dairy, gluten, nut, soy, and egg free.

Blum is looking to open a brick-and-mortar store sometime next year and bring her product to specialty grocery stores, but in the meantime Kokus has been hosting pop-ups up all over NYC, which included a stint at Smorgasburg where the team sold hundreds of cups to an eager crowd. This past week, Kokus was at The Bowery Market, serving four different cups featuring Kokus’ two signature flavors – lemon-tart and raw cacao – plus a new blue majik flavor made with spirulina that was exclusive to the pop-up. Information on future pop-ups can be found here.