  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

HaiSous review: Vietnamese Restaurant in Pilsen Showcases Owners' Brilliance, Resiliency

By
The Chicago Tribune's reviewer visits a Vietnamese restaurants that's more the pho
HaiSous
Alyssa Pointer / Chicago Tribune

Chef and co-owner Thai Dang, prepares a grilled lobster dish in the kitchen of the restaurant, July 25, in the Pilsen neighborhood.

You would need a heart of stone to root against HaiSous, the impressive Vietnamese restaurant that opened in Pilsen a little more than a month ago, and its owners Thai and Danielle Dang.

There's an unrestrained joyfulness to HaiSous, an infectious sense that everyone, from the simplest plate-clearer to the ever-cheerful Danielle Dang herself, is having a terrific time. Quite a few [of their previous restaurant] Embeya veterans, including service captain Jason Bennett, contribute to a staff that boasts impressive polish for such a young (less than 2 months old) operation.

Read More

The two dining rooms seat 115 guests between them. Danielle Dang, an architect by training and general contractor by necessity, crafted a very pretty look on a "two pennies" budget. Decor highlights include birch plywood wall paneling (the visible, irregular joints are intentional), ornate screens dividing the two rooms, a see-through bamboo "wall" that adds intimacy while allowing some diners to view the kitchen activity, and a dropped bamboo ceiling that casts shadows from the high-mounted lighting.

Thai Dang's menu at Embeya had no weaknesses, and that's pretty much the case here. The one, and I mean the only one, exception for me was the braised duck, in which small pieces of bone-in duck mingle in a light broth — too light, in my sample; the promised flavors of ginger, shallot and black pepper were undetectable.

That gripe out of the way, the rest of the menu is a virtual hit parade. Find out more about the struggles this pair has overcome to open this new spot.

Related Links
Bon Appetit Takes Down Controversial Pho Video After Racism Accusations This Oxtail Pho-Dip Burrito Is the Trifecta of Trendy Food Mashups
Tags
Chicago Tribune
phil vettel
vietnamese cuisine