Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Free Cones on May 8

Everybody loves free stuff, especially free ice cream. Luckily, everyone’s favorite fancy ice cream brand, Häagen-Dazs, is celebrating its annual free cone day by giving away tons of free ice cream cones at participating stores. Tuesday, May 8, Häagen-Dazs will be dolling out one free scoop of the ice cream or sorbet of your choice in a sugar cone or in a cake cone.

You can find your local Häagen-Dazs here, then head on over between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 8 for a scoop of sweet, sweet ice cream, free of charge. Think free isn’t reason enough to indulge in some ice cream? Häagen-Dazs has dedicated this free cone day to saving the bees!

“Not only do bees help pollinate over one-third of the world’s crops, they also help in the creation of one-third of our most beloved flavors,” reads Häagen-Dazs’ statement on their “Häagen-Dazs Loves Honey Bees” campaign. “To date we’ve donated over one million dollars to pollinator education and research and we’ve applied our resources and expertise to help develop solutions that make a real impact.”

Häagen-Dazs is encouraging those who pick up a free cone to donate to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, which works to save honeybees and certifies some of Häagen-Dazs’ flavors as “bee friendly.”

