Canadian grower Greenbelt Greenhouse is recalling microgreens that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa. Several types of the brand’s microgreens — arugula, broccoli, fresh mix, sweet & crunchy mix, spicy mix, pea shoots, sunflower, wheatgrass, and spring pea — with various expiration dates ranging from April through May of 2018 have been deemed unsafe. Consumers can see the full list here.

Retailers have been notified about the recall and are removing these products from store shelves. According to a release from the company, the problem originated in their greenhouse in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, and the tainted microgreens were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, and the U.S. states of Oregon and Washington. If you think you may have purchased any of these items recently, you are urged to throw them out immediately.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but it could take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for the affected to start feeling sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms in healthy people can include fever and diarrhea, but children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are at risk for more severe infections, possibly fatal.

It’s a tough time for salads right now. Health officials are still looking for the source of an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce. Some 84 people in 19 states have been sickened by the bacteria, and 42 have been hospitalized. For now, cautious eaters might want to play it safe and munch on these 15 fruits and vegetables that are least likely to poison you.