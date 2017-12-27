Greek Anarchists Claim to Have Poisoned Groceries With Hydrochloric Acid

Anarchists in Greece, who call themselves “Green-Black Commando,” are claiming to have poisoned popular grocery items around Athens including Coca Cola, Coca Cola Light, Yfantis luncheon meat, and Delta milk, according to Vice Munchies. In a statement posted to blog Indymedia titled “Green Nemesis Act 3,” the group says it injected each of these items with hydrochloric acid and were set to return the items to supermarket shelves in the days before Christmas.

Hydrochloric acid is a colorless, toxic, and corrosive liquid that has the potential to irreversibly damage respiratory organs, skin, and intestines and cause vomiting, diarrhea, lesions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to anarchistnews.org, a site dedicated to news and concern of anarchist activity, a rough translation of Green Nemesis Act 3 reads: “In the days leading up to Christmas thousands of people leave their sofas to do their essential shopping for the Christmas table filling their empty existences with consumerist waste packaged with beautiful and glittering wrappings."

It continues: "All this takes place as millions of living creatures are slaughtered in order to reach the tables of the living dead, drained to the last drop of blood to satisfy their taste needs. We realize that this occurs all throughout the year, however during Christmas this phenomenon is accelerated.”



Indymedia



At this time, it is unknown whether or not these items were actually returned to store shelves or if anyone has experienced any ill effects.

