Gordon Ramsay Steak to Open in Atlantic City

Chef Gordon Ramsay announced via Twitter that a second Gordon Ramsay Steak location will be opening in Atlantic City inside Harrah’s.

The news arrives five years after Ramsay began discussions with the casino over the possibility of a second location of his wildly popular steakhouse. The multi-Michelin-star chef already has one other restaurant in the popular casino destination, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesar’s Atlantic City.

I'm super excited to announce that coming soon to #AtlanticCity is a Gordon Ramsay Steak at @HarrahsResort ! pic.twitter.com/nprCriRLEj — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 26, 2018

“I couldn’t be more pleased to introduce Gordon Ramsay Steak to Atlantic City,” Ramsay said later in a press release. “Since first opening Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars, the city has quickly become a true dining destination. I can’t wait for Gordon Ramsay Steak to make its mark on the culinary landscape with a concept that will offer guests the best dry-aged beef, finest seafood and freshest locally-sourced ingredients in a uniquely warm and comfortable setting.”

The other Gordon Ramsay Steak location is in Las Vegas. For the new location, the celebrity chef has expanded on his land and sea options but, in a nod to his British roots, will retain popular Las Vegas menu items “Beef Wellington” and “Sticky Toffee Pudding” as signature items on the Atlantic City menu.

According to Atlantic City Weekly, it is assumed that Harrah’s current steakhouse, “The Steakhouse,” will undergo major renovations to bring the new location up to par with Gordon Ramsay Steak’s sister restaurant on the Vegas Strip. Construction had better move quickly, as the steakhouse is slated to open in the casino over Memorial Day weekend this summer.

